Lupita Nyong’o is Now a “Lagos Slay Queen” and We Love it!

Lupita Nyong’o is living the best time of her life in Lagos.

The actress, who is currently visiting Nigeria, took to her social media yesterday to show off photos of herself and her new friends at an event organised in celebration of Engr. Olusegun Akann Doherty’s life.

And she was dressed up all in a stunning ankara and gele, which turned out to be an asoebi occasion with her new friends.

“Funmbi said, “Make her look like a Lagos slay queen.” Tolu obliged,” she captioned the post. And she also shared more details from the high-profile event.

Swipe to see all the photos/videos:

