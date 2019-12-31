Lupita Nyong’o Covers The February Issue Of British Vogue

Lupita Nyong’o has been revealed as the latest star to cover the upcoming February issue of the prestigious British Vogue.

Here’s what the editor, Edward Enninful said about why he chose to profile her for this issue:

Sometimes, a performance can move you so profoundly that you leave the cinema positively reeling. This was my experience all the way back in March last year, when I first saw Lupita Nyong’o take on her double role in Jordan Peele’s brilliant and unsettling movie Us. I called my team straightaway. I instantly knew I wanted her for the cover of this year’s Fashion and Film issue, our third annual celebration of the best cinema performances of the previous 12 months.

Check out the editorial spread below: