Yesterday, Lupita Nyong’o was nominated twice for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV award for her exceptional performance in Jordan Peele’s epic, Us.

The actor got a nod for Best Performance and Best Villain, and the film also earned a nomination for Best Movie category.

Celebrating the exciting news, the Kenyan actress shared the bts video from the set, which shows fans moment she was dressed up for her villainous role.

Check out her post below: