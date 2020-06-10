Lupita Nyong’o Calls for Change in American Theatre

The call for racial equality is permeating every sphere of the American society and Lupita Nyong’o has taken up the cause for theatre.

In a powerful message shared on her Instagram page, the ’12 Years a Slave’ star noted the need for deliberate action to ensure racial equality in the American theatre.

Lupita Nyong’o wrote;

“We are waking up more and more to the power we possess when we stand together. And to the need to call for deliberate action if racial equality is to be exercised in every aspect of our lives.

“This initiative to stand with BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) theatre makers is one such call to action that I have faith in. Sign the letter demanding change in American theatre TODAY!. #WeSeeYou weseeyouWAT.com”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

