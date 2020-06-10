Lupita Nyong’o Calls for Change in American Theatre

Tofunmi OluwashinaMoviesNo Comment on Lupita Nyong’o Calls for Change in American Theatre

The call for racial equality is permeating every sphere of the American society and Lupita Nyong’o has taken up the cause for theatre.

In a powerful message shared on her Instagram page, the ’12 Years a Slave’ star noted the need for deliberate action to ensure racial equality in the American theatre.

Lupita Nyong’o wrote;

“We are waking up more and more to the power we possess when we stand together. And to the need to call for deliberate action if racial equality is to be exercised in every aspect of our lives.

“This initiative to stand with BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) theatre makers is one such call to action that I have faith in. Sign the letter demanding change in American theatre TODAY!. #WeSeeYou weseeyouWAT.com”.

Related Posts

Disney is Working on a Lionel Richie Musical ‘All Night Long’

June 10, 2020

Trevor Noah Slams Police for “Attacking Protesters With No Provocation”

June 10, 2020

Reno Omokri Says ‘Jujuwood’ Would be a More Fitting Name for Nollywood

June 9, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply