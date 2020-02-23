Lupita Nyong’o Bags an NAACP Award for Her Children’s Book, Sulwe

Congratulations to Lupita Nyong’o!
The Oscar-Award-wining actress has just bagged an NAACP Image Award for her debut children’s book, Sulwe, which explores identity and self-love.
The book was published in October 2019 by Simon & Schuster Books, and is heavily inspired by the Nyong’o experiences with colourism.
Check out the announcement below:
Congrats Outstanding Literary Work – Children winner – @Lupita_Nyongo #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/er4gmaB5uK
— NAACP Image Awards® (@naacpimageaward) February 22, 2020