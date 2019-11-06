Lungisa Xhamela and Ami Faku Join ‘I Write What I Dream’ Tour

Afrosoul singer Lungisa Xhamela and Eastern Cape’s Rising star Ami Faku will be joining Ntsika on his I Write what I Dream Tour for 1 night only.

Lungisa Xhamela who has just released a honest and emotional debut album titled My Heart to your Soul, where he collaborates with Ntsika and Ami Faku recently a favourite of streaming giant Apple Music as there New Artist Spotlight will join Ntsika on stage at The Boardwalk ICC in Port Elizabeth on Saturday 2 November.

Limited tickets for the show ate still available at Computicket. See you there!

