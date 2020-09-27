Lukaku on target as Inter edge Fiorentina in 7-goal thriller

Inter Milan scored twice in the final three minutes as they beat Fiorentina 4-3 in a whirlwind Serie A game at the San Siro Saturday night.

Christian Kouame put the visitors ahead, with Lautaro Martinez equalising for Inter just before half-time.

A Federico Ceccherini own goal put Inter ahead, before Gaetano Castrovilli and Federico Chiesa scored in a six-minute spell following brilliant footwork and vision from Franck Ribery for both goals as the visitors led again.

But Romelu Lukaku scored a late equaliser, blasting home from close range before Danilo D’Ambrosio headed in from Alexis Sanchez’s cross to seal the comeback and three points.

Antonio Conte’s Inter, who finished runners-up last season, are hoping to deny Juventus a 10th successive Serie A title this year.

The Old Lady play at Roma later today.

