Lukaku on fire as Inter storm into Europa League final

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez bagged a brace each as Inter Milan hammered Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Dusseldorf to set up a Europa League final showdown with Sevilla.

Martinez struck his first in the 19th minute, heading in from Nicolo Barella’s cross following a poor attempted clearance by Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

Danilo D’Ambrosio rose highest in the area to head home Marcelo Brozovic’s corner just after the hour before Martinez side-footed in his second to seal the win and Lukaku came to the party with two neat finishes of his own.

Former Manchester United striker Lukaku has now scored in 10 straight Europa League games and has 33 goals for the season.

Antonio Conte could now lead Inter to a first trophy since 2011 when they face Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla in the final on Friday.

