Lukaku double helps Inter pile pressure on Juventus

Romelu Lukaku scored in either half as Inter Milan claimed a 3-0 win against struggling Genoa to move second in Serie A behind Juventus who can win a ninth title in a row on Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s title ambitions took a knock with back-to-back stalemates against Roma and Fiorentina.

But Inter pulled back ahead of Atalanta, and within four points of leaders Juventus, who are poised to claim a 36th ‘Scudetto’ when they play Sampdoria in Turin.

Lukaku nodded in Cristiano Biraghi’s cross after 34 minutes in the northwestern port city, with the former Manchester United forward accelerating to finish off an individual effort three minutes into injury time.

The 27-year-old Belgian brought his tally to 23 league goals this season, and 29 in all competitions.

Alexis Sanchez, on-loan from United, was also on target with eight minutes to go, picking up a Victor Moses cross to volley in for his fourth league goal this season.

