Lukaku brace fires Inter back top

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan held on to top spot in Serie A on Monday with a 3-1 win over Napoli.

The victory keeps the pressure on Juventus who earlier swept past Cagliari with Cristiano Ronaldo netting his first hat-trick in the Italian top flight.

Antonio Conte’s Inter ended their 23-year wait for a league win in Naples to stay in pole position, level on points with Juventus after 18 games, but ahead on goal difference.

Lazio are third, six points adrift but with a game in hand, after stretching their winning run in the league to nine matches on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Brescia.

Former Manchester United striker Lukaku broke through the Napoli defence on 14 minutes with a powerful solo run to beat goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Meret fumbled another Lukaku strike into the net in the 33rd minute as the Belgian took his tally to 14 league goals this season.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik pulled a goal back for eighth-placed Napoli four minutes before the break.

But the in-form Lautaro Martinez added the third after the hour mark, following another mix-up in the Napoli defence, to give Inter their first win at the Stadio San Paolo since October 1997.