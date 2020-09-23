Luis Suarez leaves Barca for Atletico Madrid

Spanish giants Barcelona have agreed to let striker Luis Suarez join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan agreed terms on a reduced salary with Atletico after a move to Juventus fell through because of passport issues.

Atletico will have to pay a nominal fee of no more than 4m euros for the 33-year-old, which will be based on variables such as Champions League qualification.

Suarez will earn half of the 30m euros a year he was on at Barca at Atletico.

The move ends Suarez’s six-year career with Barca, during which he scored 198 goals in 283 appearances and formed one third of a feared front three with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

He joined the club for £74m from Liverpool in 2014 and helped them win four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys and the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2015.

