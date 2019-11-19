Luis Enrique returns as Spain Coach

Luis Enrique has been re-appointed as the manager of Spain, five months after stepping down from the role to address personal issues.

Enrique resigned from the role in June as his nine-year-old daughter Xana was seriously ill with bone cancer, and subsequently died in August.

However, Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales confirmed Enrique’s reinstatement as manager at a press conference on Tuesday.

Rubiales said: “Today we can confirm that Luis Enrique will return to his position. We have acted sincerely, we have not deceived anyone. Everyone knew that if Luis Enrique wanted to come back he had the doors open.

“I’ve spoken to the captains and some players and explained everything to them. We have kept our promise.”

The president also revealed the new manager’s contract “will continue to the Qatar World Cup,” in 2022.

The former Barcelona manager missed Spain’s previous three games before leaving the role and was replaced by his long-term assistant Robert Moreno, who was given a contract until after the European Championships.

Moreno went on to win four of his six games in charge, including Monday’s 5-0 victory over Romania, as Spain secured their qualification for Euro 2020 with two games to spare.

The 42-year-old walked out of Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium in tears following the win on Monday, without himself or the players talking to the media.

Enrique’s re-appointment sees him become the fourth change of manager since Julen Lopetegui was dismissed just days before Spain’s 2018 World Cup opener.