Luis Enrique Quits as Spain Coach

Luis Enrique has stepped down as coach of the Spanish national team, 11 months after assuming the role.

The former Barcelona boss says he’s stepped down for ‘personal reasons’, leaving his assistant Robert Moreno in charge until Euro 2020.

Luis Enrique abandoned the Spain get-together prior to their game against Malta on 26 March, having been on the bench for the meeting with Norway, hurriedly leaving the squad and returning home to Barcelona.

Enrique had been absent since March because of “a family matter of an urgent nature” according to the Spanish Football Federation.

The 49-year-old took over the national team following their exit from the 2018 World Cup in the last 16.

“It was a decision Luis Enrique took himself, which we are grateful for,” said Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation.

“We will have a perfect memory of him. It’s a personal matter which doesn’t depend on us. We think it’s the best thing to do.

“We are convinced that the best response is the most prepared team, and that team is represented by Robert [Moreno] and his group, who arrived with Luis Enrique.”

Enrique took charge of Spain’s Nations League campaign, where they failed to reach the semi-finals, and began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

He travelled back home for a family matter before Spain’s 2-0 victory in Malta in March and Moreno was placed in temporary charge.