LucasFilm is Developing Tomi Adeyemi’s Novel Children of Blood & Bond for Disney

Disney has confirmed that LucasFilm, the filmmakers behind the Star Wars franchise, is developing Tomi Adeyemi’s New York Times bestselling novel Children of Blood & Bone into a movie.

The conglomerate tweeted the news recently while revealing the list of projects they will be bringing to their viewers in 2021.

“This coming-of-age adventure follows a young African girl’s quest to restore magic to her forsaken people, the Maji,” the company tweeted, and Tomi’s fans can’t wait for the movie to get here already.

