Lucas Moura’s Hat-trick Fires Spurs to Champions League Final

Lucas Moura grabbed a hat-trick, including a last-gasp strike to take Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final for the first time in their history on Wednesday as they fought back to beat Ajax 3-2.

Leading 1-0 after the first leg, the thrilling young Dutch side appeared to have killed the tie after captain Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech both scored in the first half here.

That left Tottenham needing a comeback to match that of Liverpool against Barcelona the previous night, but in an even shorter amount of time.

A quickfire brace by Lucas early in the second half gave them something to cling to, before he struck the decisive blow.

Ajax’s improbable European run seemed set to go on all the way to the final as they led 3-2 on aggregate deep in stoppage time in the second leg of the semifinal at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

That was when the ball broke to Lucas in the box and the Brazilian sent a low shot beyond the despairing dive of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to seal their comeback, making it 3-2 to them on the night, 3-3 on aggregate, and taking Mauricio Pochettino’s men through on away goals.

The Ajax players slumped to the turf, their fans stunned, as they go out and Spurs advance to face fellow comeback kings Liverpool in an all-English final in Madrid on June 1.

Erik ten Hag’s team, who had already eliminated the holders, Real Madrid, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus this season, were applauded by their devastated fans at fulltime and must now somehow lift themselves to try to win the Dutch title.