‘Love U big sis’ – Davido celebrates sister Sharon on her birthday

Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefu Nee Adeleke, turns a year older today and the Afro-pop superstar took to his social media page to celebrate her.

Sharon is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist married to Yomi Ademefun, and they have two kids.

To mark her special day, Davido posted a sweet photo of her and reassured her of his undying affection for her.

The ‘Bloy my mind’ hitmaker took to his Instagram page to post a photo of a dazzling Sharon, with the caption:

“Greatness !!! Love u big sis @lifeofrona01.”

The birthday post comes bare days after Davido revealed that his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland, tested positive for the novel corornavirus.

The DMW boss however stated that tests for he and son Ifeanyi Adeleke came out negative.

He said they were in isolation and doing okay.

