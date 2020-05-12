Love Scam: Anambra man defrauds German Lover of N4.5m

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Anambra State has nabbed a 29-year-old man for allegedly defrauding a German national of 10,000 Euros (about N4.5m).

The suspect, Chigozie Ndubusi Kizzito, an indigene of Arondizuogu in Ideato North LGA of Imo State, was said to have met the victim on a dating site known as Lesarion.com in August of 2019.

Confirming his arrest, the Civil Defence Public Relations Officer (CDPRO) in the state, ASC Okadigbo, said in a statement: “Recall, on the 29/4/2020 at about 1pm, following a complaint by Barrister Jideofor Chinwuba Esq on behalf of his client, Ms Oyeleke Patricia Magdalena ‘F’ a German on the alleged internet related fraud, NSCDC operatives through surveillance arrested one Chigozie Ndubusi Kizzito ‘M’ aged 29 years from Ndibe Okwu Mmuo Ndi Ejezie Kindred Arondizuogu in Ideato North LGA of Imo State.

“Preliminary investigations however reveal that the suspect allegedly met the victim in August 2019 on a dating site LESARION.com where a supposed relationship was consumed and from November 2019 till March 2020 defrauded the victim of 10,000 Euros.

“Suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the NSCDC.”

Okadigbo reeled out exhibits recovered from the suspect to include transaction details of monies transferred to him from the victim, a copy of purported letter allegedly written to the German Embassy protesting his Visa Denial by the Embassy.

Okadigbo said that the case is under investigation after which suspect would be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution.

