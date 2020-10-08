Love, Dogs and an End to Corona Virus, See North West’s Cute Idea for a Better World

From her own little corner of the universe, North West is proposing for a better world and has a few ideas to help achieve this.

The first child of billionaire rapper, Kanye West and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, shared her thoughts with CR Fashion Book via her celebrity mum’s phone.

For North West, if the 7-year-old had the power to change things, she would make everyone love each other, send Corona Virus away and make everyone get more dogs.

“I would make everybody love each other and make Corona virus go away and make everyone have more dogs”, Nori said.

Well, someone could pass her ideas off to a plenary session at the UN. Who knows they might actually work.

Isn’t she the cutest?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

