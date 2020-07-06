Louvre Museum reopens for the first time since March

The famous Louvre museum has reopened in Paris after its closure almost four months ago following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As part of a raft of changes, masks are compulsory, a one-way system is in place and numbers of visitors will be controlled.

There will also be a spaced queue to view Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa painting, The BBC writes.

Some 10 million people come to what is said to be the world’s most visited museum each year, the majority from abroad.

The museum closed on 13 March and has reportedly lost €40m in revenue since then.

With tourism grounded in the aftermath of the pandemic, staff at the museum fear visitor numbers could drop hugely.

“We are losing 80% of our public,” director Jean-Luc Martinez told AFP news agency. “We are going to be at best 20-30% down on last summer – between 4,000 and 10,000 visitors a day.”

Johns Hopkins University says France has confirmed more than 195,000 cases of coronavirus and 29,813 deaths so far.

