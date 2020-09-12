Louis Vuitton Charges $1,000 for Luxury Face Shield

Louis Vuitton is out here cashing out during the pandemic.

According to Vanity Fair, the French designer has unveiled a face shield with its signature LV monogrammed pattern as part of its 2021 Cruise Collection, and it will reportedly go on sale in late October for $961.

The statement noted that the face shield is “an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective.” USA Today adds that it “will be photochromatic and can transition from clear to dark when it comes into contact with direct sunlight. The shield can also turn into a hat when the visor is flipped up.”

It is worthy to note, though, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it does not recommend the use of face shields as a substitute for masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the face shield again:

