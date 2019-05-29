Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, Olivia Jade, ‘Knew’ About College Bribery Scheme

New reports have confirmed that Olivia Jade, the 19-year-old daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, knew about her parents’ involvement in the college bribery scheme before authorities found them out.

Recall that Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested back in March for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to help their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, get into the University of Southern California. Investigators say the parents paid for their children to be identified as USC crew team recruits, despite the fact they had never rowed competitively. It’s also worth noting that Louhglin and Giannulli had provided a photo of Olivia Jade posing on a row machine, which led some to believe the YouTube star/influencer knew there were some deceitful measures taking place.

And this speculation was fueled by a recent Us Weekly story, in which they reported that “Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it. She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Meanwhile, her parents pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest-services mail fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. They face up to 40 years in prison, while Oliva Jade and Bella’s future remains unclear.