Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Deletes Instagram Account Amid College Cheating Scandal

Isabella Rose Giannulli, the 20-year-old daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has deleted her Instagram.

Recall that Isabella’s parents have been charged in the college admissions bribery scandal. They were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud for paying $500,000 through a college prep business to ensure their two daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California as recruits to the college’s crew team, even though they did not participate in the sport.

Isabella’s 19-year-old YouTube star sister Olivia Jade Giannulli, still maintains her Instagram. But Isabella walked away, and this comes amid The Wall Street Journal report that some students received so-called “target letters,” notifying them that they could be a focus of a criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, Hallmark Channel pulled Loughlin from roles in the series When Calls the Heart and Garage Sale Mystery and has cut ties with the actress.