Lori Loughlin is Out of Jail After Completing Sentence

Lori Loughlin is now a free woman following the completion of her sentence in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The 56-year-old actress who pled guilty to conspiracy charges and participating in the college admissions cheating scandal alongside her husband, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced back in August and began her 2 months stint in prison in October.

Lori Loughlin served her jailterm at the Northern California facility FCI-Dublin was also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and still has two years of supervised release, as well as 100 hours of community service.

State records show that the ‘Fuller House’ actress has been released as at Monday, December, 28.

“Lori Loughlin has [been] released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin in Dublin, California on December 28, 2020″.

“She is no longer in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons. For privacy, safety and security reasons, we cannot discuss release plans for any inmate,” prison spokesperson Sally Swarts told Yahoo Entertainment.

Mossimo Giannulli, Lori’s husband and fashion designer is currently serving his five months in prison and is scheduled to get out in April 2021. He, too, has already paid his $250,000 fine.

Speaking at her sentencing, Loughlin told the judge;

“I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

“More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically,” she added.

