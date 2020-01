Lori Harvey seemingly has finally confirmed the long-winding rumours that she is in a relationship with rapper Future.

Harvey, while celebrating her 23rd birthday in Jamaica, took to her Instagram to share series photos and Instagram Stories documenting this weekend’s festivities. And in one of them, she is seen sharing a kiss with Future.

“Life is good,” she captioned the story.

And it is all the confirmation folks needed about their relationship. See the post below: