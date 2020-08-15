Looks Like Rick Ross has Welcomed Third Child with Baby Mama

It looks like Rick Ross and Briana Camille have expanded their brood yet again and welcomed another baby.

The entrepreneur who already shares two children with the rapper and Maybach music boss, took her Instagram story to share a picture of her newborn, the latest addition to the family.

Rick Ross and Briana Camille’s relationship has been tumultuous in recent times with Camille suing for the rapper which she split from at the end of 2019, and having him take a court ordered paternity test to confirm he is the father of her two older children, Berkeley and Billion.

However congratulations are in order on the latest addition to the family.

