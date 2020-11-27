Looks Like Matthew Perry and Girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz Are Planning A Wedding

Unrepentant bachelor, Matthew Perry has taken off his garb of singleness and popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, ,Molly Hurwitz.

The 51-year-old ‘Friends’ star who has never been married revealed to People that he proposed to his 29-year-old literary manager of about to years in a recent interview.

Matthew Perry could not help gushing about his lady love, calling her the greatest woman on the face of the planet.

“I decide to get engaged. luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time”, he told the magazine.

The pair met and began dating in 2018 and now, they are altar bound.

