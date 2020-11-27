Looks Like Matthew Perry and Girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz Are Planning A Wedding

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Looks Like Matthew Perry and Girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz Are Planning A Wedding

Unrepentant bachelor, Matthew Perry has taken off his garb of singleness and popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, ,Molly Hurwitz.

The 51-year-old ‘Friends’ star who has never been married revealed to People that he proposed to his 29-year-old literary manager of about to years in a recent interview.

Matthew Perry could not help gushing about his lady love, calling her the greatest woman on the face of the planet.

“I decide to get engaged. luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time”, he told the magazine.

The pair met and began dating in 2018 and now, they are altar bound.

, , ,

Related Posts

Don Jazzy Replies Nazo Ekezie, Agrees to Date

November 27, 2020

Toni Braxton Debuts Hot New Look in Time for the Holiday

November 27, 2020

HKN Boss, Adewale Adeleke and Wife, Kani Expecting First Child Together

November 27, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply