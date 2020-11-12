Looks Like Laycon and Vee are Working on Some Music Together

It looks like our favourite BBNaija bestie duo, Laycon and Vee are up in the studio cooking something together.

The pair who bonded over their love for music and became best friends off the reality TV show are about to grant some of their fans their wishes after Vee shared a little clip of Laycon in the studio on her Instagram story and tagged it work.

Well, a lot of celebrities are also eagerly anticipating the collaboration between the two gifted artists, one of whom is ace rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide.

Olamide shared a tweet where he wrote that he would pay anything for a Laycon and Vee EP and it looks like that’s about to happen sooner than later.

Whatever they’re cooking is sure to fire and we can’t wait to hear it.

