Looks Like Brandy Norwood and Solange Knowles are Ready for a Collaboration

Brandy Norwood is sure hoping to get a song out of Solange Knowles.

The 41-year-old Vocal Bible who just released her latest body of work, the album titled B7, took to Twitter to shoot her shot at Solange.

Solange had tweeted how Brandy’s music is doing it for her especially a run she did at 2:17 and not one to let an opportunity pass, Brandy quickly responded, tweeting;

“Solo, I love you. What happened to our song? I really want that to happen. Our voices together will be magical. Thank you for your unconditional support”.

Solo, I love you. What happened to our song? I really want that to happen. Our voices together will be magical. Thank you for your unconditional support♥️ https://t.co/MMaGjsLUjs — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) August 8, 2020

Well, we’re waiting on Solange’s response to that invitation and cannot wait to see what they come up with.

