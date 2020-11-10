Longtime Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of COVID-19

One of the most prominent Palestinian political figures, Saeb Erekat, has died after complications from COVID-19, officials say.

The 65-year-old diplomat passed away in Jerusalem at Hadassah Medical Center, where he had been admitted last month after being diagnosed with the disease.

Following his passing, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared three days of national mourning.

President Abbas said the death of “our dear brother and friend, the great fighter, Dr Saeb Erekat, represents a great loss for Palestine and our people”.

Erekat was secretary general of the main Palestinian movement, the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), and an adviser to Mr Abbas.

He helped negotiate the landmark Oslo Accords in 1993, which created the Palestinian Authority and gave Palestinians limited self-governance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip for the first time since Israel occupied the territories in 1967.

Erekat was a proponent of the so-called two-state solution – an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel – to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, and recently condemned moves by Arab states to normalise relations with Israel without it.

