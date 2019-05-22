London Police Declared Naira Marley ‘Wanted’ in 2014 – Report

Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is reportedly a wanted man in the United Kingdom.

According to a new stunning report by News Shopper, Naira Marley was wanted by the Lewisham Police over his role in a robbery and sexual assault incident.

The article is, however, five years old, having been published on 11 June 2014 and the rapper was 19 at the time.

“Azeez Fashola, 19, is wanted by police in connection with an incident in Surrey Canal Road, New Cross on March 5,” the online medium wrote.

Naira Marley, who is presently being remanded in prison over alleged involvement in cybercrime, had before his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boasted that he was arrested 124 times in the UK.

Olisa.tv has however not been able to independently verify the veracity of the News Shopper report.

His travails at the anti-graft agency has sparked controversy among various artistes, who ar at loggerheads over whether he should be tried or not.