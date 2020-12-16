Lola Omotayo Okoye Loses Father

Lola Omotayo Okoye Loses Father

Lola Omotayo Okoye was hit by devastating news in the early hours of Wednesday, December 16, 2020 as her beloved father has passed away.

The wife to member of defunct group, P-Square, Peter Okoye, shared the news of her father’s passing on her Instagram page.

Lola Omotayo thanked everyone for the outpour of love towards her family since the news came out and noted that while it hurts really bad to lose her father, she and members of her family are comforted by the memories of him in their hearts.

