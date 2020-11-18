Lola Okoye’s Birthday Message to Peter and Paul Okoye Got People Talking

Lola Okoye put up a birthday message for her husband, Peter Okoye and his brother Paul on the occasion of their birthday on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The mother of two sent good wishes along the way of the estranged twins who have been out of each other’s lives for a number of years now.

Lola Okoye reminded the men that no matter how hard they try to erase it, they’ll always be twins and with life being fickle, it is important that they make the best of it.

Her message to them elicited a number of responses in the comment section of the post with many applauding her for it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

