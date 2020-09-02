Lola Okoye is Stunning in New Photos as She Celebrates Birthday

Lola Okoye is a year older today and the mother of two shared stunning pictures of herself to celebrate her new age.

Taking to her Instagtam page, Mrs Okoye pemned a heartfelt message of gratitude to God for the occasion especially after contracting and surviving the deadly Corona virus back in June.

Lola Okoye wrote;

“Baba Modupe o! Another year added… I am grateful to the Almighty God for His grave and mercy upon my life. I give God a the glory.

“I am thankful for everything he has blessed me with, my life, my health, my family and friends. Happy Birthday Lollipop”, she wrote.

