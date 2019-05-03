Logic, Eminem Team Up in New Joint ‘Homicide’ [Listen]

Logic and Eminem join forces for the first time on their blistering collaboration “Homicide.”

The Maryland emcee kicks off the explosive track with some rapid-fire rhymes before passing the baton to Slim Shady, who continues the mayhem with some dope lines about being bullied as a child to wiping his “ass with $6 mill.”

“Mass murder like this can’t be good for my health/When I rap like this, do I sound like shit?/Well it really don’t matter ’cause I’m killing this shit,” Logic spits, before asking himself, “Bobby how many times you’ve been killing this shit?”

“From the East Coast to the West/I’m the ethos and I’m the G.O.A.T,” Eminem opens.

“Who the best? I don’t got to say a fuckin’ thing though/’Cause MCs know.” The track ends with an outro from comedian Chris D’Elia, who did an impression of Eminem that went viral.

Earlier this year, Logic opened for Eminem during his Hawaii concerts.

“It was incredible really sitting and just hanging with a man I’ve studied my whole life,” Young Sinatra wrote on Instagram.

“And I learned him and his homies are just like me and mine. All we talk about is rap haha it’s the best! Thanks Em! For all the Love #RapkinNaNapkin.”

Logic, 29, is now gearing up to release his sixth studio album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which previously spawned the title track.

He also released his New York Times-bestselling novel Supermarket and its accompanying soundtrack in March.

Take a listen to the smashing joint below…