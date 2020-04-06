Lockdown violation: NCDC, Dettol disown Funke Akindele

For Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, it certainly pours when it rains, as the National Centre for Disease and Control, NCDC has denied reports that she is one of its ambassadors.

Akindele appeared in an advert on NCDC website where she was educating Nigerians on preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

But since she was nabbed for organizing a house party in violation of the lockdown order by the state and the federal government, she has been thrown under the bus by then agency.

But, NCDC in a post on its Twitter page said the agency has not engaged any brand ambassador as part of its response to Covid-19.

The tweet read: “As an agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, NCDC has not engaged brand ambassadors as part of our response to Covid-19.

“We continue to emphasise that all Nigerians maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of #COVID19.Stay home and stay safe.”

Also, Dettol in a statement on its Twitter page stressed that the advert with Funke Akindele is a collaboration to help NCDC educate communities about the spread of Coronavirus.

The tweet read: “The NCDC partnered with Dettol on a public service message to educate our communities about preventive measures against COVID-19. Funke is not a brand ambassador of the NCDC.

“As a responsible organization and brand Dettol does not condone any breach of the guidelines on Covid-19. As an organization, we are concerned at the turn of events.

“We will continue to support NCDC and the Nigerian govt to fight COVID-19.”

Akindele, alongside her husband JJC Skillz, was arraigned in court earlier today.