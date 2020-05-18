Lockdown: Kaduna Govt adjusts days for free movements

The Kaduna State Government has adjusted the two-day window for free movement to Wednesday and Thursday.

Prior to the new schedule, residents were allowed to move out of their homes to purchase foodstuffs on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company, Hafiz Bayero, said that no market would open next Saturday.

The adjustment may not be unconnected with the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr Festival expected to come up on Saturday, May 23.

“Following the government’s decision, the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company has announced that it will make all the necessary arrangements for the orderly and safe conduct of trading activities at all the designated temporary neighborhood markets.

“Traders and their customers visiting the temporary markets on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to wear face masks, observe physical distancing and comply with other public health protocols on both days,” he said.

Bayero commended traders and customers for the orderly and mature attitude shown so far, by making the neighborhood markets work as safe spaces for getting essentials.

He said that the temporary markets would operate from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the two days.

