Lockdown: IGP deploys crack squads to Lagos, Ogun amid upsurge in crime

The inspector-general of police has ordered the immediate deployment of additional units to Lagos and Ogun states to combat an upsurge of crime during a lockdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari, in an address to the nation on Monday evening, extended the initial 14-day lockdown period for two more weeks.

Police spokesman Frank Mba said on Monday that the intelligence, operational and tactical units would respond to activity by “hoodlums and street urchins” on the border between the two states.

Police have arrested 191 suspects in Lagos and Ogun, which along with the capital territory of Abuja are under a federally ordered lockdown that began on March 30. They also netted 15 locally-made guns, 52 live cartridges and 42 cutlasses and axes.

This comes as other states in the nation have imposed their own containment measures, including lockdowns and restrictions.

While health experts have said curtailing social and economic activity is crucial for stemming the spread of the novel virus, the restrictions have sparked some unrest as many in Nigeria live on daily wages with no savings.

Mba said the inspector general of police had ordered police commissioners nationwide to take steps “to effectively tackle all emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19 lockdown”.

“They are also to intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all critical national infrastructures in their jurisdictions,” he said.

Nigeria has confirmed 343 coronavirus cases with 10 deaths so far.