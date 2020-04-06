Lockdown: Funke Akindele, husband arrive court

Embattled Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele has arrived the Ogba Magistrate Court 1 over violating lockdown directives announced by the Federal Government.

Akindele arrived at the court in the company of her husband, JJC SKillz who turned himself in after an order demanding that he makes himself available last night.

The popular actress landed in hot water after celebrating her husband’s birthday in a lavish house party on Saturday, April 4.

Her decision to throw the bash, in violation of the lockdown order in the country, was widely condemned with many on social media calling for her arrest.

The ‘Jenifa’ actress was then picked up by the police on Sunday at her residence.

The court proceeding is yet to start.

More to follow…