Lockdown extension: PDP, others back FG; call for more palliatives

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed support for the possible extension of the lockdown if it is inevitable to stop the further spread of the deadly virus in some states in Nigeria.

The spokespersons for the PDP Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday said the opposition party was not opposed to an extension of the lockdown if it was unavoidable.

Ologbondiyan, however, called on the Federal Government to, in a transparent manner, provide “tangible and substantial” palliatives to the vulnerable groups to cushion the harsh effect of the lockdown.

He said,

“The PDP has never been opposed to a lockdown. Our candid position is that the government should provide palliatives because the majority of Nigerians are in the informal sector. They are the tomato sellers, the Uber drivers, motorcycle and tricycle riders, vulcanisers and the mechanics. They run our economy. And as such, we ask the Federal Government to provide a means of sustaining this group of Nigerians who run our economy for the period during which they have been forced to stay at home and have been denied their means of survival.

“But what did you get? You find a situation where a loaf of bread is being given to a household of 10 people and a cup of rice is being given to breadwinners to go and feed their families. Nigerians are becoming scared, they are worried and they are afraid that it appears that they are being driven away or shielded from coronavirus only to be killed by ‘hunger-virus.’ That is the issue. Our position is that the Federal Government must have a holistic approach to fighting coronavirus. If you ask the people to stay at home, then you must provide palliatives. They must provide incentives that will keep them at home.

“We are not opposed to an extension of the lockdown if, in the wisdom of the Federal Government, it will help in reducing the coronavirus.”

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria and Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs on Saturday threw their weight behind the extension and called on adherents of both religions not to flout the order.