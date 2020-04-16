Lockdown: Army general’s son attacks FCTA enforcement team

A self-acclaimed son to Nigerian Army General on Wednesday lunged at the Enforcement Team working for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The young man, who simply identified himself as John Dibal, was said to have arrived at one of the check points at Dutse Alhaji, in an ash colour Tundra Truck, and unruly challenged a combined team of security agencies that flagged him down.

The Divisional Police officer of Dutse, Mr. Hussein Audu, who was supervising the operation there, said the young man arrived the check and refused to identify himself, claiming that the police cannot interrupt his movement, because he is an Army General’s son.

Audu stated that instead of the young man to properly pull out of the road for interrogation, he blocked the check point with his truck, unleashed verbal attacks on the officers, and also created several minutes of traffic chaos.

The DPO said while Dibal finally disembarked from the vehicle, instead of paying attention to the enforcement officers interrogating him, he bluntly rebuffed all entreaties and resorted to making phone calls, purportedly to unknown soldiers to come for his rescue.

Dibal, who was detained at the spot, till the arrival of a reinforcement team, said he had no intention of attacking the enforcement team, but became enraged after they allegedly refused to allow him exit the check point like other motorists.

He claimed he initially refused to come out of the vehicle for fear of accidental discharge from the security officers’ gun.

He further stressed that he actually told the police officer who flagged him down, that his uncle, an unnamed Army General is bereaved in Kaduna and has sent him to Abuja to make some contacts for the burial.

Furthermore, he claimed to be ignorant of the total lockdown order that subsist in Abuja, saying that there was freedom of movement from Kaduna where he came from.

The enforcement team had sent him to FCT Command for further investigation and prosecution.