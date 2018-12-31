Local Hunters ‘Chase Boko Haram Fighters’ From Yobe Town

Boko Haram fighters who invaded Buni-Gari, a town in Yobe state, were stunned when some hunters engaged them in a fierce battle on Sunday.

A resident of the town said though soldiers were not on ground when the attack was launched, the hunters succeeded in forcing the insurgents to beat a retreat after they struck just before dusk.

Another source told TheCable that though the insurgents have been sent out of the town, Buni-Gari has been deserted.

“Many have fled to nearby Buni-Yadi over the fear that Boko Haram members might regroup and launch a deadlier attack,” he said.

“Buni-Yadi is more secure than Buni-Gari. There are soldiers there.”

The latest attack comes amid a resurgence in Boko Haram activities of late. The insurgents have raided different communities and military bases in the north-east, killing people and destroying properties.