Lobi Stars Head Coach, Solomon Ogbeide, is Dead

Nigerian football has been rocked with news that Solomon Ogbeide, head coach of Lobi Stars football club, passed away in the morning of Monday, May 20, 2019.

The sad news was confirmed by the welfare officer of the Benue State-based football club Shimmu, who claimed Ogbeide suffered from low blood pressure before his death.

And it is also understood that the tactician had complained about not feeling well prior to his death.

Lobi Stars were knocked in the group phase of the CAF Champions League, but they have fared better in the Nigerian Professional Football League where they currently occupy the second spot  in Group A.

And with two matches left to play in the NPFL season, Lobi Stars are favoured to clinch a super-six ticket from their group.

