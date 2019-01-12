Lobi Stars Beat Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League Opener

Lobi Stars of Makurdi defeated South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 as the CAF Champions League got underway on Friday.

The Pride of Benue Nigerian team fought back from a goal down to secure a crucial win in the first game of what is a tough-looking Group A.

During the clash at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu, Liberian international, Anthony Laffor stunned the home fans when he put the South Africans ahead in front in the 43rd minute.

But the Nigerian champions replied almost immediately with a goal from Yaya Kone who converted from the spot.

Flying left back Ebube Duru scored shortly after the restart to complete the comeback. he fired in from close range following a loose ball in the area.

Moroccan giants and former Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca routed Ivorians ASEC Mimosa 5-2 in the second Group A game, with Nigerian midfielder Michael Babatunde on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Wydad move top of the table on goal difference, ahead of the second round of fixtures coming up next weekend.