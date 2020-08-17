Lizzy Anjorin Wants Everyone Who Speaks Trash About Her Marriage to Be Ready to See the Awesome Moments

Lizzy Anjorin has made it clear that she will flaunt her relationship on social media regardless of what anyone says.

The actress and businesswoman took to her Instagram page to call out people who have advised that she take her relationship off the internet.

Lizzy Anjorin noted that these same set of people are the ones who talk trash about her relationship and if they can talk dirty about her marriage, they should be ready to see her post awesome moments from the same relationship.

The new Mrs Lawal further noted that anyone who can’t bear to see her relationship thriving can delete his/her social media account as she is set to ‘pepper them’.

