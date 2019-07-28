Lizzy Anjorin Accuses Ex of Multiple Death Threats

Lizzy Anjorin has raised an alarm on her Instagram, accusing her ex-boyfriend of sleeping with her staff and threatening to have her killed.
“If anything happen to me , after arresting these people …please pick my ex …He was the one sleeping with all my workers and asking them to bring vital informations about me,” she wrote, adding that a blogger can bear her witness.
Then she implored Bagadry residents to take necessary actions against the ex and his cohorts who plan to hurt her. See her post below:
LIFE THREAT ALERT!!!👆( 07084641262).. . .If anything happen to me , after arresting these people …please pick my ex …He was the one sleeping with all my workers and asking them to bring vital informations about me …@gistlover.blog can bear witness because he has audacity to promote shit about me ..for over 3weeks gist lover kept bashing me back to back ..until a close friend dm him/her 🤷♂️🤷♀️ with necessary documents audio and many evidence and the evidence make #gistlover.blog bow for satan himself ..He/she forwarded the evidences to him but he couldn't defend it …since then he has not back down, both physically and spiritually, but my late mummy & my good deed no sleep .. . 2, pick all my workers both the current ones and those that left. . 3, Get record of everybody on my phone list and prosecute them … . 4, As for my badagry people ..Bring out full #TARAN and do necessary rituals within 3days ..let every souls that has hand in shit against me should all die in mysterious way with their misrable family .. . Because a young successful lady was shot and thrown out of bus at Maryland few months ago till now ..Everybody kept quiet till today with no placard . As i am working so hard ..me sef no sleep , No let my Alhaja life style deceive you …I dey pay my dues for traditions because of evil people like you … . . 5, Because if anything happen now una fit talk say … . A,We talk am, that lizzy dey do dirty deals.. maybe she boycott those people B,Na cocaine burst for her tummy she don swallow pass her capacity . C, Her ritual don expire na the year wey dem give am reach .. ..I' m so legit ,Heaven is my witness,i work like machine , I barely sleep 3hrs , I dont smoke ,no club ,no social life..I'm too kind,generous & disciplined to deep my hands into dirty shits…Biko I get plenty debt to pay , debt dey my neck oooo..make una leave me oo ..no kill me oo so that I can pay the debts on my neck no let me pass debt to my next generation …una wan kill ur mama on top of White House…shogun layeni🤷♂️🤷♀️🤷♂️ . Abi make I sell the house relocate for safety ni??
The police had yet to address the allegations as at press time.