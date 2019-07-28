Lizzy Anjorin Accuses Ex of Multiple Death Threats

Lizzy Anjorin has raised an alarm on her Instagram, accusing her ex-boyfriend of sleeping with her staff and threatening to have her killed.

“If anything happen to me , after arresting these people …please pick my ex …He was the one sleeping with all my workers and asking them to bring vital informations about me,” she wrote, adding that a blogger can bear her witness.

Then she implored Bagadry residents to take necessary actions against the ex and his cohorts who plan to hurt her. See her post below:

The police had yet to address the allegations as at press time.