Lizzo Sued by Driver She Claimed Stole Her Food

Billboard is reporting that Lizzo is currently being sued by a Postmates driver she accused of stealing her food.

Recall that the drama started weeks ago after the rapper blasted the driver on her social media, claiming the woman stole her food. This tweet spread quickly, with many of her fans dragging the woman. But it wasn’t long before some other twitter users called out the rapper for bullying, and she deleted the post and apologised, seeing that the accusation was false.

Now the woman, now-identified as Tiffany Wells, is suing.

Billboard says:

According to documents filed Friday (Nov. 15) in U.S. District Court of Central California, Tiffany Wells is suing the pop star (aka Melissa Jefferson) for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false light invasion of privacy. Wells claims she was forced to quit her job as a courier for Postmates and other food delivery services after Lizzo publicly accused her of stealing a Postmates order, tweeting her name and photo. As laid out in the suit, Wells delivered a Postmates order from a Massachusetts lobster restaurant to the Revere Hotel in Boston on the evening of Sept. 16, 2019, but left after 10 minutes — more than the required amount of time per Postmates’ official policy — when she was unable to contact the customer. The following day, she discovered through family and friends that the customer in question was Lizzo and that the singer had tweeted out Wells’ name and Postmates photo to her 1 million followers with the caption, “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more.” According to Wells, Lizzo’s tweet garnered a large number of retweets and comments, with some of the singer’s fans threatening physical violence against Wells. She points out that Lizzo later replied to a comment in her original tweet, stating, “the front desk told me she walked in, clocked it as delivered, then walked out with food in hand. Her phone never rang, Postmates couldn’t contact her either. She clearly knew what she was doing and I just don’t want someone else to get they shit stole too….” Wells claims that in the aftermath of the tweet, she “became fearful” that someone might recognize or harm her if she continued delivering food with Postmates and other services and as a result was “forced” to stop working as a courier, thereby directly affecting her ability to earn a living.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.