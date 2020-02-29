Lizzo has now been slammed with a lawsuit by three songwriters who allege that they haven’t been properly credited for writing the singer’s hit song, “Truth Hurts.”

Recall that last October, the rapper sued songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin “Yves” Rothman over claims that they aren’t entitled to be credited for the song.

Now, Variety reports that the trio filed their suit on Friday, claiming that “Truth Hurts” is extensively similar to “Healthy,” a song that he allegedly composed with Lizzo and others in 2017.

The Raisens and Rothman’s attorney Lawrence Y. Iser sent a statement to Pitchfork:

Lizzo is a talented musician and performer who currently enjoys immense popularity based on a hit song that she did not write alone. The counterclaims we filed today seek a judgment from the court that the song that is now called “Truth Hurts” originated in Justin Raisen’s home recording studio from a collaboration among our clients, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman, along with Lizzo and jesse saint john. When the case proceeds to trial, we look forward to sharing the sound recordings, videos, photographs, and musicology that 100 percent prove that collaboration. Our clients deserve their fair share of the recognition and revenue that comes from collaborating on a hit song. From the standpoint of the industry as a whole, a contrary result would make it impossible for working musicians to be confident that they will be properly credited for their work if they get into a studio and create songs with powerful artists.

The trio’s countersuit says that a musicologist discovered “strikingly similar lyric and musical elements” between the two songs. Both also begin with the line: “I just did a DNA test / turns out I’m a 100 percent that bitch,” though the following lines differ. The suit also argues that there are other compositional parallels, such as the use of piano, Lizzo’s “vamping,” and how the chorus and verses are arranged.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.