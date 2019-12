Lizzo set Instagram on fire last night.

The rapper-singer posted a series of photos from the set of Hustlers, in which she portrayed a stripper named Liz, that she’d been reluctantly holding on to for a while.

And the pictures show Lizzo in various poses, wearing a fishnet one-piece and a furry hat.

“BTS from @hustlersmovie I was so excited to post but I couldn’t b—- I just remembered I had these and had to post omgggg,” she wrote.

See her behind-the-scenes images from Hustlers below.