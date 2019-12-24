Lizzo Replies Troll Who Says She’s Only Popular Because of America’s ‘Obesity Epidemic’

Lizzo has replied a troll who had unkind things to say about her body on Twitter.

The rapper-singer dragged a certain Dr. Boyce Watkins who said that Lizzo is only popular because of America’s “obesity epidemic.”

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” Lizzo wrote. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Lizzo has combated body shaming since she first gained mainstream attention. Fans believe that trolls are targeting her weight because she’s a woman. When responding to the same tweet as Lizzo, many pointed out that male artists like DJ Khaled don’t receive these kinds of messages.

See the tweets below:

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered 😏 https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

Fascinating how I never see tweets like these about DJ Khaled. https://t.co/BWeeXGvCSy — Baby Gay (@vincentdesmond_) December 23, 2019