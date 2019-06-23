Lizzo Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression in New Instagram Post

Lizzo sparked a welcome conversation yesterday on her Instagram.

The singer-rapper shared a self-facing video, obscuring her face with a finger so that the overlay text fell into focus. “I’m depressed and there’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Life hurts,” she said.

She accompanied the post with a caption which spurred an outpouring of love and support, as well as personal stories from fans and friends.

She returned later with another video, this one featuring her face in full: “I’ve used sadness so constructively in the last two years; ever since I’ve been working on being emotionally honest, I’ve used sadness as a tool for gratitude,” Lizzo said in the video, crying.

She continued in the since-deleted video, “It’s humbling and I’m grateful that I’m able to feel these emotions because I know that because of this sadness I’m going to be able to feel joy.”

The caption went on to ask: “What triggers your sadness? What do you do when those buttons are pushed? What do you love about yourself in those moments of darkness?”

The triggers in the comments were many, and familiar, and fans are glad she raised this topic.